PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Robert Schechter Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

