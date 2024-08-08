PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC stock opened at $167.17 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 123.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

