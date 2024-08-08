Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GTLS)

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.31.

Chart Industries Trading Down 6.5 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $114.20 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.