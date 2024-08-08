Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Lowered by Analyst

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of WTTR opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 300,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,328.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,770,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 2,208,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 306,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

