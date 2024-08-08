Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

