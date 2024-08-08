Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Decreased by Wedbush

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Ralph Lauren Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.
Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.
Insider Activity
In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
