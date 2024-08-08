Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Decreased by Wedbush

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

