Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Lifted by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $479.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,715 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,963,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

