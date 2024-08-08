Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Zacks Research

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALK
Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $47.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alaska Air Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.