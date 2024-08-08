Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

