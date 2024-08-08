Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issued By B. Riley

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3,633.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

