Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of CNK opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cinemark by 414.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

