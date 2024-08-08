Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Johnson & Johnson Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:JNJ)

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

JNJ stock opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.