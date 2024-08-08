Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ACCO)

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

