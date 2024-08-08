Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Increased by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after acquiring an additional 480,961 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after acquiring an additional 379,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
