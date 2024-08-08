Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Lowered by B. Riley

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CDRE opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Cadre has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadre by 1,640.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

