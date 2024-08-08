Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:ENB)

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.