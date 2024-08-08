Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered by Wedbush

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EQR opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

