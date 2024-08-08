Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.