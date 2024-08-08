Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:GPC)

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

