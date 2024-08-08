Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Olaplex Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 929,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Olaplex by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 212,129 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 119,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $563,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.