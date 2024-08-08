Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Talos Energy Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:TALO)

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,272,904 shares in the company, valued at $416,412,937.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,549,000 shares of company stock worth $17,058,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

