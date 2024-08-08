Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

