Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 29.11%.

KEI stock opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$154.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$6.52.

In other Kolibri Global Energy news, Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,498.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,337 shares of company stock valued at $54,742. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

