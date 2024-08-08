Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NERV)

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12).

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.