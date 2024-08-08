Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.