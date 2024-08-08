Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 293,437 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.38.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
