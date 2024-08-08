Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 293,437 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.38.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

