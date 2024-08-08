Qubic (QUBIC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Qubic has a market capitalization of $177.13 million and $1.81 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 108,929,085,179,650 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000016 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,951,224.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

