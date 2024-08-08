Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 2589675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.63).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4,446.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.



Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

