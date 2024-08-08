Quilter plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4,386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.09. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 75.05 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 137 ($1.75).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

