R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCM. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.1 %

RCM opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,921 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,703 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 57,760 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.