Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.31 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $52.63 million and $5.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001489 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,046,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

