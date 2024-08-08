Raymond James Weighs in on Black Diamond Group Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:BDI opened at C$9.32 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

