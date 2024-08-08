RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.56 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.