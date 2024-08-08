Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,052 shares of company stock valued at $988,396 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.