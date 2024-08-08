RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $10.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $10.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.37. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $38.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $35.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $12.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.97. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

