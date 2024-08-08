Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CMO Natalie Mcgrath Sells 950 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CMO Natalie Mcgrath sold 950 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $11,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $227,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Trading Down 7.7 %

Rent the Runway stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RENT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RENT

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.