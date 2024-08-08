Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) SVP Zachary Benjamin Phillips Sells 974 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) SVP Zachary Benjamin Phillips sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $11,649.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,208.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Rent the Runway Company Profile



Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

