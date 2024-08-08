Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $209.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $203.26. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $51.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $217.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFH. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,829.17.

FFH opened at C$1,447.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$1,070.00 and a one year high of C$1,628.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,552.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,495.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total transaction of C$965,202.84. In related news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total transaction of C$350,288.70. Also, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total transaction of C$965,202.84. Insiders sold a total of 1,857 shares of company stock worth $2,880,473 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

