Research Analysts Set Expectations for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $945.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

