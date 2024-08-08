Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.46.
QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
NYSE QSR opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
