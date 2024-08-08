Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.46.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

