Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.57, but opened at $20.99. Revolve Group shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 465,772 shares traded.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Trading Up 32.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

