Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Raised to $32.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.