Robert W. Baird Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $44.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

