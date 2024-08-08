Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,401,093 shares of company stock worth $28,227,807. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

