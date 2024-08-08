Ron Kalifa Purchases 679 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($97.43) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($66,155.86).
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.8 %
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,274 ($92.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,080.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,996.63. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,636 ($72.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,790 ($112.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.
InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,544.67%.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
