Ron Kalifa Purchases 679 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($97.43) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($66,155.86).

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.8 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,274 ($92.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,080.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,996.63. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,636 ($72.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,790 ($112.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,544.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.07) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($106.07) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,847.33 ($74.73).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

