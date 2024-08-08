Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for California Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

