Roth Capital Comments on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

