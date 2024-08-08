Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$14.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

DR stock opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$8.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.33.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

