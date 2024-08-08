Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 40,498 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,309.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 5th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 78,593 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $751,349.08.

Shares of RSI opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

