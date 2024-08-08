Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3,361.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.